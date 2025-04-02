Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 6,428 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,428 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 170,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 14,130 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,762,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 194.4% during the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 38,875 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,364.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 40,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 44,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.98 and a beta of 3.30.

BE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised Bloom Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.06.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $25,591.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,479.04. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $38,385.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,756.80. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

