Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,306,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 233,511 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 15.71% of Douglas Emmett worth $488,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 379.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,085,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,071,000 after purchasing an additional 858,857 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,829,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,883,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,809,000 after acquiring an additional 384,371 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,210,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,028,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 124.74 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.79.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.44. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 2.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 584.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

