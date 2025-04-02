Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 116.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,675 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $15,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Montis Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 633,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,532,000 after acquiring an additional 249,736 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $69.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.00. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $55.49 and a one year high of $74.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.35.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

