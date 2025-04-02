Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) Stock Holdings Reduced by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 599,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,923 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 5.19% of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF worth $14,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Stock Performance

BATS FLHY opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.09.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Cuts Dividend

About Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1193 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed portfolio of global high-yield corporate debt. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. FLHY was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Articles

