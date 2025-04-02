Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,204 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the third quarter worth $32,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. DNB Markets downgraded Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Golar LNG from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

Golar LNG Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.66 and a beta of 0.78. Golar LNG Limited has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $44.36.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is currently 208.33%.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

