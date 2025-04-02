Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,620 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $16,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3,659.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,192 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 689,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,600,000 after buying an additional 394,106 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $17,342,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,187,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,776,000.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

GSST stock opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $50.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.41.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.184 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.