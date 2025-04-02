Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GDIV) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GDIV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 973,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,785 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF worth $14,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 21,888 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,984,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,630,000.

Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $240.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39. Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $15.93.

The Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (GDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap, dividend-paying companies in the developed markets. Holdings are selected using a bottom-up fundamental approach. GDIV was launched on Apr 30, 2010 and is managed by Harbor.

