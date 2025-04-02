HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CVR Energy by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CVR Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CVR Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $38.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 320.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average of $20.13.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVR Energy news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 878,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $16,027,369.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 67,570,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,163,322.25. The trade was a 1.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 1,492,540 shares of company stock worth $27,049,928 in the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

