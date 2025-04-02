Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Stock Position Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,626 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSJR. United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Denver PWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJR opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.57. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.82 and a one year high of $22.77.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.1195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.