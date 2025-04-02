Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 751,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,729 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $14,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 402,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,128,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

PCY stock opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1112 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

