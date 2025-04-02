Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,774 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 4.30% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $14,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 675.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period.

Shares of RFG opened at $44.21 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $42.64 and a 1 year high of $53.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.20 million, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0331 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

