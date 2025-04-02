iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.96% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $14,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IHF. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. PCG Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $396,000.

NYSEARCA IHF opened at $52.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $708.95 million, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.78. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average of $52.44.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

