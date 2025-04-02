iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,061 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 8.63% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $15,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 18,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 216,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 33,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 85,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period.

BYLD opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.27.

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

