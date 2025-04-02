JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,013 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.25% of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF worth $15,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPLD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:JPLD opened at $51.86 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.74.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1808 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less.

