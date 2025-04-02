KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires Shares of 22,500 COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,139,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,577 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 16,920 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 26,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in COPT Defense Properties by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE CDP opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.47. COPT Defense Properties has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $34.22.

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, research analysts predict that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is currently 99.19%.

CDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

