KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $649,000 in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 135,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 149,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 30,802 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,184.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 62,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 57,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 40,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.0 %

VNDA stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74. The company has a market cap of $262.42 million, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 0.69. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $6.75.

Insider Activity

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $53.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,331,730 shares in the company, valued at $10,399,515.80. This represents a 0.43 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,180. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

