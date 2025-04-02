KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $654,000 in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 231.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,166,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,003,000 after purchasing an additional 815,389 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,890,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 497,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,313,000 after buying an additional 165,997 shares in the last quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $9,006,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,911,000 after acquiring an additional 51,777 shares in the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

PFSI opened at $100.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.70 and a 200-day moving average of $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.26. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.03 and a 52-week high of $119.13. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.90.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.21). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James Follette sold 1,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.93, for a total transaction of $198,161.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,965.21. This represents a 15.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek Stark sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.07, for a total transaction of $217,477.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,361.63. This trade represents a 7.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,054 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,386 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

