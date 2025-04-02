KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $642,000 Investment in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 38,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $931,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,680,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEO. Citigroup set a $13.00 target price on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of AEO opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $25.95.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 29.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $48,043.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.