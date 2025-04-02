KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $646,000 Investment in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $521,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,220,000 after buying an additional 47,902 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 429,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $758,000.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.46. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,818. This trade represents a 36.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $69,959.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,077.64. The trade was a 1.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,047. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $76.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.77.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

