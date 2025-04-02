KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $673,000 Investment in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Intapp by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,930,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,316,000 after purchasing an additional 256,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 9.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,291,000 after buying an additional 95,035 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at $47,837,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 995,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,627,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Intapp by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 456,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,173,000 after acquiring an additional 100,982 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intapp

In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $1,237,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 828,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,223,984.45. The trade was a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 5,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $374,779.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,094.68. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,827 shares of company stock valued at $11,825,658 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTA has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intapp from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $59.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -204.96 and a beta of 0.76. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.74.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

