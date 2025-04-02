KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New Investment in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Agilysys by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in Agilysys by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 11,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Agilysys by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilysys

In other Agilysys news, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.98, for a total value of $997,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,981,196.48. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Mutch sold 750 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $56,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,328.32. This trade represents a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,250 shares of company stock worth $8,708,238. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agilysys Stock Down 0.4 %

AGYS stock opened at $72.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.79. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.40 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.15 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group set a $100.00 price target on Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

