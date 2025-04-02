KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases New Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 20.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 76.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 70,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 30,706 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 308,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after buying an additional 69,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth $366,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

PCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $54.00 price target on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

In related news, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $141,762.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,025.12. This trade represents a 7.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 14,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $635,054.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,583,513.08. The trade was a 4.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,651 shares of company stock valued at $834,770 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 160.07 and a beta of 1.14. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $37.06 and a 52-week high of $48.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average is $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 2.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 642.86%.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

