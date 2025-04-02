KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases New Holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 20.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,429,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Seaboard by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP increased its stake in Seaboard by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 81.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEB opened at $2,767.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.36. Seaboard Co. has a twelve month low of $2,365.00 and a twelve month high of $3,412.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,646.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Seaboard’s payout ratio is currently 9.93%.

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

