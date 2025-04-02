KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases New Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $42,105.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,050.01. This trade represents a 1.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 29,402 shares of company stock worth $653,787 in the last ninety days. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.43.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $74.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $91.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.36. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

