KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes $677,000 Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 2,112.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 16,314.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 258.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.84 and a 12 month high of $84.16. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $859.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.82 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 8.11%. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 62.62%.

CRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Carter’s from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Carter’s from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

