KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes $752,000 Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,463,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,743,000 after purchasing an additional 36,585 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 400.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 294,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after buying an additional 235,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,301,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,234,000 after acquiring an additional 357,078 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 179.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 36,705 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $857,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.68.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

