LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Position Decreased by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get LKQ alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,117,000. Goodman Financial Corp grew its position in LKQ by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 308,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 22,162 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $180,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,352,356.68. This trade represents a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,048,550. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.00. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. LKQ had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LKQ. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LKQ

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.