LPL Financial LLC Acquires 10,894 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,918 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,894 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $14,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $54,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 546 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ STX opened at $84.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.01. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $82.31 and a twelve month high of $115.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.05.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.65%.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.