LPL Financial LLC Acquires 11,392 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $14,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 234,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,690,000 after buying an additional 13,805 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $174.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $159.04 and a 12-month high of $248.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.00. The firm has a market cap of $234.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TM. CLSA lowered Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

