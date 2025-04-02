LPL Financial LLC Acquires 12,548 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,548 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Generac worth $15,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Generac alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Generac by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Generac by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Generac by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Generac by 0.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 13,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $725,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,129,498.75. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $126.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.86 and a 12-month high of $195.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Generac

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.