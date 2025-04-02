LPL Financial LLC Acquires 23,427 Shares of AB Disruptors ETF (NYSEARCA:FWD)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in AB Disruptors ETF (NYSEARCA:FWD – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 198,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,427 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AB Disruptors ETF were worth $15,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AB Disruptors ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWD. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AB Disruptors ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in AB Disruptors ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of AB Disruptors ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AB Disruptors ETF in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AB Disruptors ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 77,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period.

AB Disruptors ETF Price Performance

Shares of FWD opened at $70.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $542.40 million, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.49. AB Disruptors ETF has a one year low of $66.33 and a one year high of $87.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.57.

About AB Disruptors ETF

The AB Disruptors ETF (FWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high growth stocks of companies considered to lead or benefit from societal innovations. Holdings may be of any capitalization, sector, industry, and geography.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AB Disruptors ETF (NYSEARCA:FWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AB Disruptors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Disruptors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.