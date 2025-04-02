LPL Financial LLC Acquires 269,682 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 274.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,682 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Moderna worth $15,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc grew its stake in Moderna by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 315,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after acquiring an additional 69,360 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Moderna by 30.9% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 101,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 2,150.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 22,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,069,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,670,000 after buying an additional 178,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4,418.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 147,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 144,099 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $96.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $99.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

MRNA stock opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average of $43.55.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

