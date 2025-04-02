LPL Financial LLC Acquires 35,212 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 786,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,212 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHB. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 579.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,084,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,697,000 after acquiring an additional 118,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 103,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 86,430 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PHB stock opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.27. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $18.65.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0878 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

