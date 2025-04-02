LPL Financial LLC Acquires 456,026 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM – Free Report) by 923.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456,026 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF were worth $16,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 208.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 471.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FESM opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.73. Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $36.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (FESM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel 2000 Index. FESM was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

See Also

