LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 506,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,471 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 9.30% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $14,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of FTXN stock opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.90. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.1747 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

