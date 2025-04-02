LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 241,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,576 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $14,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $777,000. Finally, Kelly Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $388,000.

JMOM opened at $56.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average is $59.21. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.29 and a fifty-two week high of $62.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.1127 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

