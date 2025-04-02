LPL Financial LLC Buys Shares of 487,257 Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 487,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,740,000. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 45.12% of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BALI. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $837,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,764,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $296,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $335,000.

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Price Performance

BALI opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.85. Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $31.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.43.

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Increases Dividend

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2059 per share. This is a positive change from Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (BALI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds a portfolio of US large-cap equity securities. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by utilizing proprietary return forecast models combined with quantitative analysis methods BALI was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.