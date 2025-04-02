LPL Financial LLC Decreases Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $16,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,033.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ DPZ opened at $465.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $460.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.06 and a 12-month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.93 by ($0.04). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.74 per share. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $559.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $545.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total transaction of $917,933.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,359.72. This represents a 26.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $2,366,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,541. This trade represents a 87.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock worth $3,762,052. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

