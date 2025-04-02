LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 273.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,378 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF worth $16,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF stock opened at $107.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.37 and a 200 day moving average of $112.22. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $93.91 and a 12 month high of $117.50.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Profile

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

