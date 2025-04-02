LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 64,873 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $15,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of CRH by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in CRH by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of CRH by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRH. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on CRH in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

CRH Stock Performance

CRH stock opened at $88.88 on Wednesday. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.78. The stock has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

CRH Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

