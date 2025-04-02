LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,190 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Celestica worth $14,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Celestica alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Celestica by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Celestica by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Celestica

In other Celestica news, insider Alok K. Agrawal sold 6,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $914,137.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,278.08. This trade represents a 42.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Mionis sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $10,596,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,487,157.93. The trade was a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 959,381 shares of company stock worth $119,142,019 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Stock Up 0.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $79.17 on Wednesday. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $144.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.61. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 2.21.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLS. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. CIBC raised Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Celestica from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLS

Celestica Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.