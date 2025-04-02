LPL Financial LLC Has $14.15 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $14,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 40,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,423,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,576,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VTWG opened at $186.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $177.04 and a twelve month high of $231.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.63. The firm has a market cap of $916.30 million, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

