LPL Financial LLC Has $14.28 Million Holdings in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,281 shares of the company's stock after selling 64,850 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.26% of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF worth $14,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,767,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 74,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 15,557 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group bought a new position in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Tidemark LLC raised its holdings in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 73,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 15,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 171,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period.

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PBTP opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day moving average is $25.59. Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $26.05.

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.2057 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.



The Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (PBTP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with up to five years remaining to maturity. PBTP was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

