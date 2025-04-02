LPL Financial LLC Has $14.34 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,357 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $14,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LH. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 309.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,193.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $271.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.92.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,330,638.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,180.80. This represents a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.63, for a total transaction of $127,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,624.58. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,258 shares of company stock worth $3,753,177 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $232.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $191.97 and a twelve month high of $258.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.86.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

