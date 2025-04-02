LPL Financial LLC Has $14.36 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,525 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.99% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $14,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7,916.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 14,963 shares during the period. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. now owns 105,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,453,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.27. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $34.65 and a 12 month high of $49.12. The stock has a market cap of $908.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

