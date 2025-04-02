LPL Financial LLC Has $14.62 Million Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,398 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $14,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

NYSE:HLI opened at $163.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.92. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.14 and a 52-week high of $192.10. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 20.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.