LPL Financial LLC Has $15.28 Million Stock Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 501,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 94,257 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $15,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 343.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 22,847 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $19,730,000.

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $38.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.31.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

