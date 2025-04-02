LPL Financial LLC Has $15.97 Million Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 931,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,779 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of KeyCorp worth $15,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,738,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 444,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 93,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 33,765 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,014,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEY. Citigroup decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.42.

Shares of KEY opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of -52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $20.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -273.33%.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,983,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,259,509.10. This trade represents a 0.03 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

