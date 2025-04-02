LPL Financial LLC Has $16.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF were worth $16,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,615,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,782,000 after buying an additional 663,979 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 302.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,392,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,053 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 513,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,802 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 347,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 297,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 54,298 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MEAR opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average of $50.15. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $49.88 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

