LPL Financial LLC Has $17 Million Stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 352,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,805 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF worth $16,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 1,652.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA FDHY opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $49.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average of $48.75.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

